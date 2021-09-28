6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $12,000,000

Exclusive Wine Country Lifestyle next to Meadowood Resort. Located just 5 minutes from downtown St Helena, this enchanting, gated estate offers resort-like living on 12.13 magical acres. The 6,800 sf home combines contemporary design with timeless California architecture, featuring 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 2 Rumford fireplaces, multiple stately dining & entertaining areas, gourmet chef's dream kitchen, magnificent out door dining pavilion, state of the art outdoor kitchen, 55'infinity pool, private ensuite poolside casitas, spacious gym/guest house, wine vault, Boccie Court, lush gardens, intricate designer lighting systems. Exercise on your own private trails as the property offers meandering paths paved with decomposed granite interspersed with beautiful stone thru out. Sale includes additional adjacent 6+ acre parcel at 1210 Oakwood Lane with potential for a complete 2nd estate or guest compound, sleeps 18++ very comfortably. Offered TURNKEY, excluding personal items.