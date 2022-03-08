6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $19,500,000

Prepare to be dazzled by stunning views of the Cote d'Azur style Lake Hennessey. Located just minutes from Silverado Trail to St Helena and Yountville, this special 40+ acre beautifully landscaped compound features an amazing 8500sqft estate home and two 1000sqft private guest houses built for privacy with another 60ft lap pool, incredible gardens, and magnificent views of the lake. The old-world elegance of the 4BD/4BA/2HB main house is reflected through Venetian plaster walls, Chinkapin oak floor-to-ceiling pocket doors, custom ironwork, walnut hardwood, and French limestone floors. Elements of modern luxury include 2 offices, a gym, a large wine cellar, and a state-of-the-art kitchen are sure to meet the needs of the most sophisticated buyer. Gorgeous mature gardens, multiple outdoor entertainment areas, full-size tennis court, Bocce court, fountain, and pools invite the buyers to live, work and play in the fabulous Napa Valley.