6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $19,500,000

A newly constructed estate nestled on 8.04 acres across from the upper ridge vineyards of Joseph Phelps, meticulously designed to optimize privacy, vineyard views and surrounding topography. The estate features a 7,920 square foot four-bedroom main residence of the highest quality building materials and finishes. Interior features include great room, a true chef's kitchen, office / study, walk-in wine cellar, media great room and primary suite with private entry lounge. The 1,200 square foot two-bedroom second dwelling features a living room with full kitchen and covered front and back patios. Outdoor living offers over 2,600 square feet of outdoor covered space for indoor / outdoor living, expansive limestone patios, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, pool & spa, two firepits, outdoor fireplace, and bocce court.