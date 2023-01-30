A newly constructed estate nestled on 8.04 acres across from the upper ridge vineyards of Joseph Phelps, meticulously designed to optimize privacy, vineyard views and surrounding topography. The estate features a 7,920 square foot four-bedroom main residence of the highest quality building materials and finishes. Interior features include great room, a true chef's kitchen, office / study, walk-in wine cellar, media great room and primary suite with private entry lounge. The 1,200 square foot two-bedroom second dwelling features a living room with full kitchen and covered front and back patios. Outdoor living offers over 2,600 square feet of outdoor covered space for indoor / outdoor living, expansive limestone patios, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, pool & spa, two firepits, outdoor fireplace, and bocce court.
6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $19,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pickup-truck crash Saturday north of St. Helena left the passenger dead and led to the driver's arrest on felony manslaughter and DUI allegations, CHP said.
The historic but long-dormant Aetna Springs resort is to be reborn as early as 2026, owners announced on Tuesday.
Two Napa RV dwellers are trying to avoid becoming homeless. But finding a place to park is becoming harder and harder to find.
The newly opened Scala Osteria in downtown Napa offers a different menu from Giovanni Scala's iconic Bistro Don Giovanni, but the same emphasis on classic recipes, techniques and ingredients.
Napa's Hero Cafe offers 'coffee and kindness' at Napa's Oxbow
2023 looks to be a year of exciting new offerings in downtown St. Helena, with renovations and new businesses expanding the boutique retail environment in addition to new wine and culinary options.
Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company is moving down Main Street, to Napa’s Riverfront complex.
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
American Canyon approved designs for a 200-room hotel amid Watson Ranch.
Napa County authorities have released the name of the Lake County man who died in a single-car crash near Lake Berryessa earlier this month.