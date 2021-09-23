This wonderfully private valley floor property, nestled at the end of a bucolic lane just minutes from downtown St. Helena, enjoys the ambience of relaxed wine country living. A magical oasis on 2 acres, the property showcases a 4-bedroom main residence, 2-suite guest house and spacious car barn, enveloped in a verdant landscape of magnificent tree specimens, luscious green lawn and secret garden "rooms.'' The home enjoys modern Blomberg doors and windows and a standing seam metal roof, blended with a traditional interior palette of Saltillo tile, rich wood tones and plaster walls. The floor plan features an open kitchen/family room that flows onto a sunset portico with lovely garden and vineyard views, plus a formal living/dining room that opens to the property's expansive backyard, dining patio, and 60' x 15' pool. The property's guest house, perched above a 3-car carriage style garage, enjoys lovely balcony views overlooking the pool and gardens of this Napa Valley dream retreat.
6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $4,500,000
