6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $5,500,000

An enchanting compound located on the most prestigious stretch of St. Helena's historic Main Street, the Iconic Yellow Farmhouse is available for the 1st time in over 50 years. Lovingly maintained with respect to its original character, this property is not to be missed. Up a private drive, the Iconic Yellow Farmhouse is an ideal family compound, perfectly arranged to provide easy gathering with ample privacy. The picturesque main house greets you with a 12 ft wide grand wrap-around covered porch ideal for entertaining. Inside this three-bedroom, three-bathroom main home, you'll find two living rooms ready for family gatherings. The open-concept chef's kitchen and dining room include a large center island and a large farmhouse table that easily seats twelve. There are two guest quarters on the property: a one-bedroom guest house with a kitchenette and fireplace; and a three-story water tower with a full kitchen, one-and-a-half baths, bedroom, artist studio, and wrap-around