Exclusive Wine Country Lifestyle next to Meadowood Resort, located just 5 minutes from downtown St Helena. This enchanting, gated estate offers resort-like living on 6.07 magical acres. The 6,800 sf home combines contemporary design with timeless California architecture, featuring 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, 2 Rumford fireplaces, multiple stately dining & entertaining areas, gourmet chef's dream kitchen, magnificent out door dining pavilion, state of the art outdoor kitchen, 55'infinity pool, private ensuite poolside casitas, spacious gym/guest house, wine vault, Boccie Court, lush gardens, intricate designer lighting systems. Exercise on your own private trails as the property offers meandering paths paved with decomposed granite interspersed with beautiful stone thru out. ***The buyer of 1250 Oakwood Lane has first right to buy the adjacent 6.06 acres @ 1210 Oakwood Lane*** with potential for compound, guest house, gentleman's vineyard, or entirely separate estate.
6 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $9,500,000
