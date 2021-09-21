6 Bedroom Home in Tiburon - $5,995,000

Beautifully sited on a two lot parcel, this light filled Santa Barbara style residence evokes casual elegance. With 6BR/6.5BA, wide hallways, and an open, single level floor plan create ample living spaces with SF Bay views from almost every room! Sprawling master suite with abundant luxuries, and large en-suite bedrooms ensure everyone has plenty of space to work from home and/or distance learning. Open to the whole back of the home, with direct access to the Bay, the spacious deck and pool area create an ideal indoor / outdoor living environment that is tough to recreate. This home is an entertainer's dream!