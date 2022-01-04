6 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $14,750,000

Experience the seduction of Napa living on your +/-7 acre valley floor estate and grounds,+/-1 acre of Cab vines, a newly constructed main home +/- 7,800 sq. ft., a remodeled 2-bed, 2-bath guest house, a new pool and spa, a Koi pond with deck, a new detached 3-car garage with a studio loft above, raised-bed vegetable gardens, olive, redwood groves, and fruit orchards. The newly constructed main estate home has luxurious amenities including 2 primary ensuite bedrooms, with 2 ensuite guest rooms, and 2 rooms designed (office/fitness rooms) or additional bedrooms. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is equipped with Hestan appliances, with a butler's kitchen and pantry. A multi-story glass wine tower, theatre room, and voluminous great room with +/-25 foot vaulted ceilings and +/-40 feet of wall-to-wall glass sliding doors to fully enjoy indoor-outdoor lifestyle entertaining that all contribute to a slower deeper breath and the appreciation of a blessed life on this truly bucolic NV Estate.