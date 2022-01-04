Experience the seduction of Napa living on your +/-7 acre valley floor estate and grounds,+/-1 acre of Cab vines, a newly constructed main home +/- 7,800 sq. ft., a remodeled 2-bed, 2-bath guest house, a new pool and spa, a Koi pond with deck, a new detached 3-car garage with a studio loft above, raised-bed vegetable gardens, olive, redwood groves, and fruit orchards. The newly constructed main estate home has luxurious amenities including 2 primary ensuite bedrooms, with 2 ensuite guest rooms, and 2 rooms designed (office/fitness rooms) or additional bedrooms. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is equipped with Hestan appliances, with a butler's kitchen and pantry. A multi-story glass wine tower, theatre room, and voluminous great room with +/-25 foot vaulted ceilings and +/-40 feet of wall-to-wall glass sliding doors to fully enjoy indoor-outdoor lifestyle entertaining that all contribute to a slower deeper breath and the appreciation of a blessed life on this truly bucolic NV Estate.
6 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $14,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death is pending further investigation, according to Napa police.
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
Napa police on Thursday were looking for man who robbed a CVS pharmacy the previous night.
Napa County on Thursday reported another 174 COVID-19 cases.
Rodriguez, who served for 24 years in Vallejo, was investigated for allowing the replacement of a windshield VPD detective Jarrett Tonn shot Sean Monterrosa through.
The recent rise in Napa County new COVID-19 cases is showing no signs of letting up.
Here's a round-up of some of the high-profile laws that California is welcoming in 2022.
Napa's 2022 festival, which opens Jan. 15, includes only non-animated outdoor exhibits displayed over eight weeks to reduce downtown crowding.
Napa police responding to an assault report made two arrests.