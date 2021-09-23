6 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $17,500,000

This newly constructed compound is located 1.5 miles to Yountville on 9.4+/-ac with 5ac of Sauv Blanc vineyard. Offering spa-like elements the 6,609+/-SF main house includes a fabulous great room and dining room with an exceptional chef's kitchen and scullery. The temp controlled wine cellar showcases 1000+ bottles. A generous master suite w beautiful seating and fireplace and gorgeous bath overlooking the vineyards. There is another guest suit, addition bedroom, and office. Floor to ceiling pocket doors provide light filled rooms. Entertaining becomes an event with a full-scale outdoor kitchen w pizza oven, gorgeous pool, bocce ball & sports court. Enjoy a custom movie theatre with seating for 17! Two 1100 SF 1bd/1.5ba Guest Houses for friends and family. A massive 8300+/- SF barn offers limitless possibilities AND includes 1bd/1ba 928 SF apartment, 2 offices + 2 baths. Live, work, play!!! AND Fully furnished