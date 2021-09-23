This newly constructed compound is located 1.5 miles to Yountville on 9.4+/-ac with 5ac of Sauv Blanc vineyard. Offering spa-like elements the 6,609+/-SF main house includes a fabulous great room and dining room with an exceptional chef's kitchen and scullery. The temp controlled wine cellar showcases 1000+ bottles. A generous master suite w beautiful seating and fireplace and gorgeous bath overlooking the vineyards. There is another guest suit, addition bedroom, and office. Floor to ceiling pocket doors provide light filled rooms. Entertaining becomes an event with a full-scale outdoor kitchen w pizza oven, gorgeous pool, bocce ball & sports court. Enjoy a custom movie theatre with seating for 17! Two 1100 SF 1bd/1.5ba Guest Houses for friends and family. A massive 8300+/- SF barn offers limitless possibilities AND includes 1bd/1ba 928 SF apartment, 2 offices + 2 baths. Live, work, play!!! AND Fully furnished
6 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $17,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.