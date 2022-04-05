7 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $7,900,000

This near Cult Status 34 acre, 3 parcel estate has slightly under 8 acres of vineyard planted with the potential to add 2 more acres. The owners have been producing wine made by acclaimed winemaker Heidi Barrett for 24 years on this prized Howell Mountain estate. Their spectacular wine is produced nearby and farmed by family members, living on this cloistered, beautiful property. The vineyard location was carefully designed to potentially construct caves underneath the vines stretching the length of the property. Both homes on property would be well-served for a weekend getaway and other events. Now it is your turn to reach the Cult Status that the estate has been destined to attain. Conveniently located 8 min. from private airport that's rated to accommodate Citation and King Air jets.