7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,490,000

New co-ownership opportunity: Own ⅛ of this professionally managed, turnkey home. Just outside Calistoga, this 4-acre vineyard estate offers views of the Palisades & Mount St. Helena. With 3 distinct buildings & 2.5 acres of planted vineyard, this newly built compound has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms & over 8,300 square feet of living & entertaining space. The 4,625-square-foot main home features an open floor plan with a vast dining area, modern chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, an office & a powder room. Adjacent to the main house is a 1,000-square-foot guest house with two more bedrooms with en suite baths & two outdoor showers. A 2,750-square-foot modern barn with two bathrooms is perfect for various spaces. The grounds offer more amenities: an outdoor kitchen/bar, fireplace, 50-by-20-foot pool & spa, courts for bocce, pickleball and basketball, and 1,100 square feet of covered patio space. The home comes fully furnished & professionally decorated.

Laura Díaz Muñoz: An unexpected journey to Napa

Laura Díaz Muñoz: An unexpected journey to Napa

Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a brief sidestep before moving on. That was in 2007. Today, she is winemaker and general manager at Ehlers Estate winery. 

