7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,490,000

New co-ownership opportunity: Own ⅛ of this professionally managed, turnkey home. Just outside Calistoga, this 4-acre vineyard estate offers views of the Palisades & Mount St. Helena. With 3 distinct buildings & 2.5 acres of planted vineyard, this newly built compound has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms & over 8,300 square feet of living & entertaining space. The 4,625-square-foot main home features an open floor plan with a vast dining area, modern chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, an office & a powder room. Adjacent to the main house is a 1,000-square-foot guest house with two more bedrooms with en suite baths & two outdoor showers. A 2,750-square-foot modern barn with two bathrooms is perfect for various spaces. The grounds offer more amenities: an outdoor kitchen/bar, fireplace, 50-by-20-foot pool & spa, courts for bocce, pickleball and basketball, and 1,100 square feet of covered patio space. The home comes fully furnished & professionally decorated.