New co-ownership opportunity: Own one-eighth of this professionally managed, turnkey home. Raise a glass to this intoxicating 4-acre estate featuring 8,300 square feet of living and entertaining space across three distinct buildings, 2.5 acres of planted vineyards, and views of the Palisades and Mount Saint Helena. Just outside Calistoga, the newly built compound has 7 luxurious bedrooms and 8 spa-like bathrooms. The 4,625-square-foot main home features an open floor plan with a modern great room with a striking wood ceiling, a sleek chef's kitchen with a massive island and, befitting a grand vineyard home, a glass-doored wine room. The home includes 4 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, an office and a powder room. Adjacent to the main home is a 1,000-square-foot guest house with two more bedrooms and en suite bathrooms, plus two outdoor showers. A modern barn offers 2,750 square feet of multipurpose space and two bathrooms. The grounds feature an outdoor kitchen and bar, a fire pit, a 50-by-20-foot pool and spa, courts for bocce, pickleball and basketball, and a large covered patio space. The home, guest house and barn come fully furnished and professionally decorated.