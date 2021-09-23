7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $14,250,000

The Blossom Creek Equestrian Estate is like no other in the Napa and Sonoma region. Sited on the valley floor minutes from downtown Calistoga, this 13.84 +/- acre compound on 2 legal parcels enjoys dramatic views of Mt. St. Helena and neighboring vineyards, while grounded by its own idyllic pastoral domain. The 7BR estate features a sophisticated residential compound, picturesque pond, an impressive equestrian facility and expansive grazing areas, all thoughtfully planned and integrated to create a natural yet thoroughly cultivated experience. The estate showcases a newly built modern barn-style residence and party barn, Frederika Muller landscape, heated pool, 1BR guest house, and 2BR second dwelling with kitchen. The second parcel is an absolute dream for equestrian lovers, featuring a 4,928 +/- sq ft barn with 12 Classic Equine stalls, office, tack rooms, lounge with kitchen, covered 13,125 +/- sq ft arena, 50 ft round pen, 2BR equestrian residence, and experienced staff.