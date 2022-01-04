A winding road up a tree-covered lane sets the tone of something special: a spectacular hilltop compound with a European Villa surrounded by aged olive trees, breathtaking views, and supreme privacy. Secluded among the rolling hills of nearby Calistoga, the home was completed in 2003 with every detail carefully curated to evoke summers in the south of France or the Italian countryside. Stately proportioned rooms, all with direct access to outdoor areas, are flooded in light and warmth. The estate, hosting 7 bedrooms spread between the main residence, guest house and guest cottage, is sited on over 500 acres with endless recreation opportunities: hiking, horseback riding, swimming, bocce ball, tennis, & basketball. Guests will love to tour the expansive 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room or dine at the heated outdoor patio with full kitchen. The property also has a professional covered equestrian arena with 17 stalls, staff facilities and bunk house.Also listed as MLS# 321049647
7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $24,500,000
