This magical estate, originally part of a Spanish land grant to the Domay family, is so exceptional for its style, sophistication, and soul, it literally takes your breath away. The original 4500 +/- sq ft vintage home, pole barn, a charming 1930s 1400 +/- sq ft guest cottage, and al fresco bathhouse are surrounded by grand trees 500 feet above the valley floor, giving rise to magnificent views in all directions. The property's owners and a talented design team, transformed this place to create a 7BR/6.5BA compound offering modern amenities while retaining and adding to the original rustic character, thoughtfully curating every exacting detail. The intimate patios, inviting pool area, and exquisite terraced gardens create an enchanting ambiance throughout the day's changing sunlight and evening hours. Located just 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, Solage, and the farmer's market, this extraordinary property is a crown jewel in the glorious landscape of Napa Valley's northern region.
7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $7,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The arrest stemmed from a series of incidents at the Burnell Street bus station involving a high school student, according to Napa Police.
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Napa police arrested a Napa man early in the morning Thursday on suspicion of attempting to rob the 7-Eleven at 2010 Redwood Road with a knife.
The wreck occurred on Highway 29 immediately after a driver was reported heading north in the southbound lanes, according to the highway patrol.
Chef Mourad Lahlou, founder of the Michelin-starred Mourad and Aziza in San Francisco, will bring the flavors of Morocco to Oxbow Public Market when he opens Moro Napa this summer.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separate Highway 29 from Downtown Napa.
Police: Driver dies from fatal crash on Interstate 80 after leading American Canyon officers on chase
An American Canyon police pursuit late Thursday of a car reported stolen ended with the death of the driver early on Friday.
Ashley Ross, 30, died Friday in a Fairfield hospital following the wreck on Interstate 80, according to the Solano County Coroner's Office.
What does it cost to own a home in Napa County these days? About $825,750.