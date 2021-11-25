7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $7,850,000

This magical estate, originally part of a Spanish land grant to the Domay family, is so exceptional for its style, sophistication, and soul, it literally takes your breath away. The original 4500 +/- sq ft vintage home, pole barn, a charming 1930s 1400 +/- sq ft guest cottage, and al fresco bathhouse are surrounded by grand trees 500 feet above the valley floor, giving rise to magnificent views in all directions. The property's owners and a talented design team, transformed this place to create a 7BR/6.5BA compound offering modern amenities while retaining and adding to the original rustic character, thoughtfully curating every exacting detail. The intimate patios, inviting pool area, and exquisite terraced gardens create an enchanting ambiance throughout the day's changing sunlight and evening hours. Located just 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, Solage, and the farmer's market, this extraordinary property is a crown jewel in the glorious landscape of Napa Valley's northern region.