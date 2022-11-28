Designed by renowned architect Sandy Walker in tandem with designer Erin Martin, this thoughtfully-conceived 7-bedroom residential compound on a 71 +/- acre parcel contains approximately 6,200 +/- total square feet of living space, a recently resurfaced tennis court with two pickle courts, an enchanting cabana-style pool house with two full-wall pocketing doors, a new Monte Alpi six burner barbeque, fire pit and courtyard seating, and a recently remodeled 50' infinity-edge pool and spa overlooking a broad expanse of vineyards. The property is surrounded by a lush vine valley, including its own 15.39 +/- acres of sought-after Knights Valley AVA Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Much of the vineyard was replanted in 2012 and offers the owner the opportunity to make wine from the estate grown grapes, or sell the grapes to wineries who competed to acquire grapes from the 2022 harvest.
7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There’s bad news about Princess and Gerald, Napa’s Fuller Park chicken and duck BFFs. Gerald, the duck, fell victim to fowl play.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
What do you get for $442,500 in Napa these days? Check out Napa city’s least expensive home sold in October.
The event, organized by the Downtown Napa Association, will start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
The holidays are in full swing in Napa County. From American Canyon to Calistoga, you will find a host ways to celebrate the season, including parades, concerts and much more.
Some Rutherford property owners will give land for Bale Slough habitat restoration to help steelhead trout and other wildlife.
Two Napa men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with burglaries at two Upvalley homes, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
Napa Valley has a new playbook to deal with drought.