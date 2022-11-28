7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,375,000

Designed by renowned architect Sandy Walker in tandem with designer Erin Martin, this thoughtfully-conceived 7-bedroom residential compound on a 71 +/- acre parcel contains approximately 6,200 +/- total square feet of living space, a recently resurfaced tennis court with two pickle courts, an enchanting cabana-style pool house with two full-wall pocketing doors, a new Monte Alpi six burner barbeque, fire pit and courtyard seating, and a recently remodeled 50' infinity-edge pool and spa overlooking a broad expanse of vineyards. The property is surrounded by a lush vine valley, including its own 15.39 +/- acres of sought-after Knights Valley AVA Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Much of the vineyard was replanted in 2012 and offers the owner the opportunity to make wine from the estate grown grapes, or sell the grapes to wineries who competed to acquire grapes from the 2022 harvest.