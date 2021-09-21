7 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $2,695,000

Well-crafted, lovingly maintained and exquisitely remodeled. Incredible price for unbelievable amount of sunlit space. Panoramic views of Mt Tam and Horse Hill. Legal In-law unit on ground floor with separate entrance - perfect for extended family, renting out, or use as part of the main residence. Dynamic, extremely livable floor plan: open gourmet kitchen with marble counters, full bar, elegant hardwood floors, expansive recently reinforced entertaining deck, lawn, and potential to expand the outdoor space to create a secluded garden within the redwood grove. Minutes to Golden Gate Bridge via easy access to hwy 101. Award winning Mill Valley schools. Nearby hiking/biking trails, beaches and recreation areas. A great investment property: Also listed as ML#321002052. Lawn digitally enhanced.