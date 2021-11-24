Exceptional Downtown Napa Location on 1/3 acre! A once in a lifetime chance to own 3 homes on 1/3 of an acre just a block from downtown Napa. Situated in the world renowned Napa Valley within walking distance to celebrated restaurants, tasting rooms, shopping, bars and other Wine Country amenities, the main property at 1505 Oak Street is a detached 3bed/2bath home. The second & third homes at 1509 & 1511 Oak Street are attached with a 2bed/2bath and a 2bed/1bath, respectively. Each home has its own private yard and garage. The possibilities are many since it could be a investment property, a family compound or a large lot for your dream home. Located in a beautifully tree lined neighborhood within walking distance to other homes that have been converted into lovely neighborhood hotels & inns, the property is looking for your imagination and talent to match its iconic location and to fulfill the dream of living the good life in Napa Valley.
7 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,500,000
