Stunning! One Of A Kind 32.5 +/- Acre Hillside Italian Style Vineyard Estate & Compound in Coombsville AVA. The ~ 6,512 sq. ft. Tuscan-style, two-level main estate boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The spacious kitchen features 2 dishwashers, a large center island, private tasting room & a butler's pantry. Elegant indoor & outdoor living space overlooks the beautiful sunsets & panoramic full valley views of Napa Valley. 4 guest Villas, 2 of which directly overlook the vineyards. Private hiking trails, VIEWS, bocce ball, flagstone patios, hot tub, pebble tec pool, cabana with his/hers changing rooms, showers, & bathrooms. Picturesque vineyards planted with +/- 15 acres of Premium Cabernet Sauvignon, private wine room & lush natural surroundings. Close to downtown Napa and just a few steps away from the Napa Valley Country Club! It is the perfect escape from the hustle & bustle of modern city life.
7 Bedroom Home in Napa - $12,225,000
