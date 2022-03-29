7 Bedroom Home in Pope Valley - $1,600,000

Setting, Privacy, and Potential! As you enter through a sea of vines, down a winding rock drive, the far-reaching views of the neighboring vineyards, terraced hillsides and tree lined ridges provide a picture-perfect back drop for this lakeside setting. Gently elevated above Duvall Lake, this expansive 7 bedroom, 4 bath mid century retreat offers a serene venue whether relaxing poolside, sunning on the various decks or lounging under the canopy of old growth oaks contemplating what the next chapter brings. With 10 plus acres, a 6,300+/-sq ft home, detached garage/barn, holding tank and filtration system, the infrastructure is in place, now bring your dreams, friends, and family and of course, your swimsuit!