7 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $16,500,000

This picturesque Villa of nearly 10,000sf. of living space is perched on its own promontory with panoramic views of vineyards, lush gardens, and Napa Valley.The custom built Main Residence and Guest House boast quality finishes and high ceilings showcasing grand proportions and scale including 7bedrooms, 6 baths, wine cellar, tasting room, a grand motor court, an 80ft pool, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, meandering gardens, koi ponds, stone terraces, vegetable gardens, flower gardens covering the sprawling grounds.The guest house has one bedroom and bath.The property has its own self-sustaining water source - a rarity in Napa Valley. Don't miss the opportunity to own this breathtaking view property that is synonymous with the quintessential wine country lifestyle and only minutes away from the vibrant downtown St. Helena.