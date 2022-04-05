 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $18,900,000

7 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $18,900,000

St Helena's perfect lifestyle trifecta: a home situated on the famed Pritchard Hill, hillside views, and architectural design that mirrors the serene beauty of its surroundings. Embodying the finest elements from iconic architect Howard Backen, with Designer Nichol Hollis and Landscape Architect Mark W. Bower, this compound comprises 7,400+ sq ft of Modern Farmhouse. Chosen for the front cover of Backen's acclaimed book entitled,''From the Land,'' the 160-acre property features two private 1,100+ sq ft guest houses - one with kitchen and great room, courtyards and terraces with outdoor fireplaces,and an in-ground pool. Rustic wood beams accentuate soaring ceilings, glass walls frame the landscape, and illustrious materials and finishes pervade every square inch in the home. Pocket doors bring the outdoors in, including the home gym and study. A private, coveted location, this masterfully-constructed compound is a rare property for connoisseurs of the wine-country lifestyle.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News