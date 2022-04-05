St Helena's perfect lifestyle trifecta: a home situated on the famed Pritchard Hill, hillside views, and architectural design that mirrors the serene beauty of its surroundings. Embodying the finest elements from iconic architect Howard Backen, with Designer Nichol Hollis and Landscape Architect Mark W. Bower, this compound comprises 7,400+ sq ft of Modern Farmhouse. Chosen for the front cover of Backen's acclaimed book entitled,''From the Land,'' the 160-acre property features two private 1,100+ sq ft guest houses - one with kitchen and great room, courtyards and terraces with outdoor fireplaces,and an in-ground pool. Rustic wood beams accentuate soaring ceilings, glass walls frame the landscape, and illustrious materials and finishes pervade every square inch in the home. Pocket doors bring the outdoors in, including the home gym and study. A private, coveted location, this masterfully-constructed compound is a rare property for connoisseurs of the wine-country lifestyle.
7 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $18,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum will continue serving a 16-years-to-life prison term for the 2005 death of Nicole Sinkule near San Diego.
A 23-year-old Napa man was found at Executive Way and North Kelly Road and later died in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Adult-use cannabis, which anyone age 21 or older is allowed to buy, became available at three of the city of Napa's six existing dispensaries this week for the first time.
These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. Why? What happened?
Napa County is setting aside money to buy Skyline Wilderness Park and help build a new jail.
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
A report of people breaking into cars in the city of Napa Friday morning led to a Napa Sheriff's Department pursuit into Vallejo and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of power equipment.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it as "one of the world's great wine estates."
A Napa man bicycling on Redwood Road on Tuesday was hospitalized after he was knocked down by a bus on Redwood Road, police reported.