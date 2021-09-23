The quintessential Napa Valley estate! Located on a quiet country lane in Yountville and surrounded by vineyards, this modern barn style home has everything for full time or weekend enjoyment. Enter into the double height main living room with an entire wall of NanaWall glass doors that open to the pool area revealing true indoor/outdoor living. 5 spacious bedrooms are included in the two story 7,342 +/- main home with a viewing tower on the third story. A gorgeous pool and spa center the large yard and are flanked by two ponds with mature gardens surrounding. A two bedroom, two bath guest house can function as two separate guest suites, one opening to the bocce court and gentleman's cabernet vineyard. A pavilion with 3 sliding walls that open to the surrounding garden could be used as a pool cabana or outdoor gym. Two wells with ample water storage, a reverse osmosis system and whole house generator truly make this a self sufficient estate for full time or part time residency.
7 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $13,250,000
