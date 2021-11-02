Located in the heart of Wine Country, moments to the restaurants, boutiques and wineries of the world renown spa town of Calistoga, THE CHANRIC currently lives as a stylish boutique Inn with seven en-suite bedrooms and private poolside owner's cottage. Eclectic and modern interiors contrast beautifully with the traditional 1890 Victorian. Timeless elements such as the expansive use of marble, vintage wood flooring and trim, generous windows, to the spacious covered porch, tiered gardens, elevated pool retreat and intimate vignettes provide the perfect backdrop for capturing views of Mt St Helena and the Palisades. THE CHANRIC provides a perfect haven for family and friends and the opportunity to blend a primary residence or a secondary retreat along with a hospitality industry investment. Fully furnished, this turnkey operation offers the prospect to own one of the Napa Valley's coveted and limited B&B licenses with a solid income stream. Also listed under commercial - MLS no.22027547
8 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the historic venue?
A pilot died Thursday at the Ukiah airport in the crash of a private plane that took off from Napa, Ukiah city officials announced.
Jeremy James Vellenoweth, 26, of Napa died Tuesday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the county coroner's office.
Letters: I say shame on you that have been responsible for this reckless destruction of life.
Silverado Trail segment could be closed until Nov. 12, temporary traffic signal installed to ease congestion
Upvalley traffic woes related to a Silverado Trail washout could last a couple of weeks.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
The story of the disappearance of Kristin Smart a quarter century ago is the subject of an NBC News program scheduled to air Friday night.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.