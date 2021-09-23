Located in the heart of Wine Country, moments to the restaurants, boutiques and wineries of the world renown spa town of Calistoga, THE CHANRIC currently lives as a stylish boutique Inn with seven en-suite bedrooms and private poolside owner's cottage. Eclectic and modern interiors contrast beautifully with the traditional 1890 Victorian. Timeless elements such as the expansive use of marble, vintage wood flooring and trim, generous windows, to the spacious covered porch, tiered gardens, elevated pool retreat and intimate vignettes provide the perfect backdrop for capturing views of Mt St Helena and the Palisades. THE CHANRIC provides a perfect haven for family and friends and the opportunity to blend a primary residence or a secondary retreat along with a hospitality industry investment. Fully furnished, this turnkey operation offers the prospect to own one of the Napa Valley's coveted and limited B&B licenses with a solid income stream. Also listed under commercial - MLS no.22027547
8 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,450,000
