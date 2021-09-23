8 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $799,000

Extraordinary opportunity on over 14 acres of land in Calistoga features 5 legal cottage style units, workshop, well pump house with 2 10,000 gallon holding tanks and engineered septic system! Water quality is superb and utility approved to deliver water to all units. Also Listed in MLS under Commercial category with MLS #321058536 and Res Income MLS #321055666. Photos are from a listing in 2018.