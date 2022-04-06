Incredible Opportunity to own TWO homes on one parcel within downtown Napa neighborhood. Historic 1900 Circa Farmhouse offers yesteryear charm with modern day amenities. This home emphasizes practical and functional layout. Interior upgrades throughout. Private fenced yard to entertain & relax. The 1995 American Style home welcomes you with an inviting front porch. Open floor concept to kitchen dining and living room. Bonus spiral staircase that leads you to an oversized attic loft. Private gated driveway to home and single car garage. Plenty of room to enjoy outdoor play, gatherings & relaxation! Minutes away to downtown restaurants, entertainment venues, tasting rooms & more...
8 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,789,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum will continue serving a 16-years-to-life prison term for the 2005 death of Nicole Sinkule near San Diego.
Adult-use cannabis, which anyone age 21 or older is allowed to buy, became available at three of the city of Napa's six existing dispensaries this week for the first time.
These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. Why? What happened?
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
A climate emergency resolution — which notes the threat of climate change and sets a net-zero emissions goal — is headed to the Napa City Council on Tuesday.
A 23-year-old Napa man was found at Executive Way and North Kelly Road and later died in a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
A report of people breaking into cars in the city of Napa Friday morning led to a Napa Sheriff's Department pursuit into Vallejo and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of power equipment.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it as "one of the world's great wine estates."
A man who was found inside a Calistoga business Saturday was arrested after threatening a parole officer based in Sonoma County, police reported.