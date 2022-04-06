 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,789,000

Incredible Opportunity to own TWO homes on one parcel within downtown Napa neighborhood. Historic 1900 Circa Farmhouse offers yesteryear charm with modern day amenities. This home emphasizes practical and functional layout. Interior upgrades throughout. Private fenced yard to entertain & relax. The 1995 American Style home welcomes you with an inviting front porch. Open floor concept to kitchen dining and living room. Bonus spiral staircase that leads you to an oversized attic loft. Private gated driveway to home and single car garage. Plenty of room to enjoy outdoor play, gatherings & relaxation! Minutes away to downtown restaurants, entertainment venues, tasting rooms & more...

