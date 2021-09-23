Spanning 7 acres and bordering Yountville, this brand new 11,000 sq.ft. modern farmhouse,8 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 2 half baths, masterpiece offers two stunning kitchens, one with all Hestan appliances, perfect for entertaining and complete with two dishwashers, steam oven and sparkling water on tap. The voluminous great room spans a living room, dining room and family room vignette and opens onto three sliding glass doors which disappear into the wall for ultimate Napa Valley indoor-outdoor living and captivating views of the large pond. At the end of the great room there is a glass wine tower to spotlight your wine collection with a cozy sitting area mid stairway with northern facing vineyard views. The pool area and spa are bridged between a grassy area and an outdoor space for lounging or dining. There is a 3 car garage with an extremely generous loft above and a full bathroom downstairs. To round off this property, there is a one acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard in its second leaf
8 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $14,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.