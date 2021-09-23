8 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $14,750,000

Spanning 7 acres and bordering Yountville, this brand new 11,000 sq.ft. modern farmhouse,8 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 2 half baths, masterpiece offers two stunning kitchens, one with all Hestan appliances, perfect for entertaining and complete with two dishwashers, steam oven and sparkling water on tap. The voluminous great room spans a living room, dining room and family room vignette and opens onto three sliding glass doors which disappear into the wall for ultimate Napa Valley indoor-outdoor living and captivating views of the large pond. At the end of the great room there is a glass wine tower to spotlight your wine collection with a cozy sitting area mid stairway with northern facing vineyard views. The pool area and spa are bridged between a grassy area and an outdoor space for lounging or dining. There is a 3 car garage with an extremely generous loft above and a full bathroom downstairs. To round off this property, there is a one acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard in its second leaf