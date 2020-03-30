A 25-year-old pharmacy tech dies from coronavirus. It's an urgent warning for young people

For some, he said, it just seems like the virus has the keys to a patient's entire immune response and age doesn't seem to matter.

"You do not know what your own immune system is going to do from one month to the next," Evans said. "Do not chance it. Do not assume that because you're young, and you feel bulletproof, that you're not the person that's going to wind up in the ICU."

Dr. Hai Shao, an infectious disease specialist at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, said it's clear there is additional risk for young people who are carrying extra weight when they are infected.

"We have seen people in their 30s, even 20s, struggling for their lives simply because they are morbidly obese," Shao said.

Like Evans, he cautioned against the narrative that this disease isn't so bad for young people.

"The notion that, 'Oh, younger people can be excluded and they're usually asymptomatic or mild,' we know from the experience in China and now from the United States, younger generations, they can get very sick as well."

