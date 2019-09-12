Inglenook, one of the first wineries in Napa Valley, hosts its annual Harvest Party 7 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the historic chateau.The annual harvest party also marks the release of Inglenook’s 2016 vintage of its flagship proprietary red wine, Rubicon.
Founded in 1879, Inglenook began a major cave expansion earlier this year and guests at the party will have the opportunity to become a part of history as they autograph a beam that will be a major support for the new cave. Inglenook’s new project will accommodate the addition of 120 stainless steel fermenting tanks, each dedicated to one of Inglenook’s 120 vineyard parcels.
Tickets are $300 per person at inglenook.com/Events Inglenook is at 1991 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford.