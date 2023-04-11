After many months of hoping and planning followed by a whirl of activity from artists volunteering their time and expertise, a long- held dream is becoming a reality.

“Art Association Napa Valley is pleased to announce the opening of its newest program - the “Clay & Glass Center” which joins other programs such as Open Studios,” said AANV president Janis Adams. “It is now open for classes and studio time.”

Clay & Glass Center, located at 2201 Jefferson Street, is taking over the space where Dive Into Color operated for many years, and its former owner, Amy Elliot, is part of this new venture and will be lending her expertise in clay, glass and mosaics.

Classes, workshops, and studio space will be made available for people in the community who already work in glass, clay, and mosaics and for those who want to learn these disciplines.

A grand opening for the Clay and Glass Center is planned for Sunday, May 7 from 1-5 p.m. There will be short tours of the facility and some instructors will be demonstrating various techniques that will be taught at the center. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

“We’re very proud of the instructors for our Clay and Glass Center,” Adams said. “The roster of instructors for clay, glass and mosaics represents hundreds of years of combined experience in these disciplines, making this center a truly amazing addition to the arts community in Napa Valley.”

Pottery classes will include throwing with a wheel as well as building methods. Clay artist instructors include Tom Collins, Sarah Brown, Leo Peck and Deborah Donahower.

Glass classes will include instruction in basic and advanced fusing techniques, including “freeze and fuse.” Glass artist instructors include Amy Elliot, Bill Mellberg, Janis Adams, Patti Wessman and Cathy Kough.

Mosaic classes for both novice and experienced artists will taught by Amy Elliot and Monica Currie-Johnson.

“We will be having programs for children in the future including children’s art classes and camps,” Adams said.

According to Adams, the Clay and Glass Center will present classes and studio time, by appointment only, for those who want to learn pottery and glass and mosaic making as a new skill or for those who are well-versed in these methods who need a place to create.

All classes and studio time must be reserved and paid for via the AANV website under the Clay and Glass Center pages. Some classes are currently underway and more will be listed soon, so Adams suggests checking the website regularly.

People who want to take classes or schedule time to come in must go through the website at artnv.org

Though many classes will begin later this spring a few are already underway. Deborah Donahower, who has been “doing clay since she was 16 years old” and has taught pottery for 45 years is teaching a hand building with clay class at the center.

“We are covering an array of different hand building techniques, covering cylinders, cups, vases, bowls of all sizes and shapes,” Donahower said. “Surface design and textures, along with circle vases and folded bowls, will also expand students’ skills and repertoire of the ceramics pieces they will make.”

There was a spirited camaraderie among the students in Amy Elliot’s mosaic class at the Clay and Glass Center last week as they worked on individual projects.

Six of the seven students in the class were former students from Dive Into Color, and three been taking Elliot’s classes for over 12 years.

“When I’m here I don’t think about anything else but what I’m doing – especially the state of the world. It keeps me sane and gives me confidence because all I think about is my pieces of glass and what I want to do,” said mosaic student Susan Gregory, who has been taking Elliot’s classes since 2017.

Elliot first launched Dive Into Color in 2010 in a portion of a Tanen Street building, tucked off a Soscol side street. Unfortunately, on Thanksgiving Day 2016 there was a fire at the business behind hers that caused so much smoke damage it ended her business there.

She then relocated to the current site where she had owned and operated Dive Into Color until last November when AANV took over the lease of the building. Elliot said she is happy to be teaching classes without carrying the responsibility of the business.

“Now I’m ready to have semi-retirement time,” Elliot said. “Just ready.”

Elliot is comfortable with each student “doing their own” project – glass on glass, projects for indoors, outdoor flowerpots, steppingstones, and stand-up rocks for gardens. She flits around the room helping individuals as needed.

Pique assiette, a style of mosaic that incorporates ceramic shards, broken dishes and other found objects into a design, is popular with Elliot’s mosaic students

Many of the projects such as gazing balls are for garden gifts.

“If you are on Elke’s friend list you are very lucky,” Elliot said with a chuckle. “Elke has been a student for 13 years and she has given away over 50 mosaics.”

Many artists and their friends have worked hard to set up this space so it will function for these mediums. New Technology art instructor Sarah Brown had her classes volunteer to repaint the inside of the building.

Others, including Angie Mancuso, Chris Flack, Patti Wessman, Tom Collins, Bill Mellberg, Dennis Talley, and Ken Boyd volunteered their time and skill in countless ways.

Artists have been generous in donating their “gently used” tools, glass, and equipment.

“There is total excitement about this new venture. Some of the artists in the community have been trying to make this happen for years,” said potter and glass artist Patti Wessman, who will be teaching glass art at the center.

“Mendocino has a world-renowned art center – why not a Napa Art Center? I feel this is a great beginning.”

Captions:

1. Potter Tom Collins, who started a clay center in Sonoma, checks out a kiln at Art Association Napa Valley’s new Clay and Glass Center in Napa where he will be teaching classes.

2. Mosaic instructor Amy Elliot works with her student Susan Mandel during class at the Clay and Glass Center on Jefferson Street in Napa.

3. Submitted photo of a clay class at the center. No names supplied…clay students (it is a strong photo and I might get names today

4. Glass artist Bill Mellberg is one of the instructors for the new Clay and Glass Center on Jefferson Street in Napa.

5. Mosaic projects are worked on during Amy Elliot’s class.