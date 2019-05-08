Treat your mom like a queen this Mother's Day. Your mom will never guess that her card is actually a pop-up crown! Once she has opened her card, she can wear her crown while she eats breakfast in bed. Keep it simple, or take it to the next level with cutouts and decorations.
Adult's help: Adults may need to assist in gluing the pop up into the crown or cutting through the accordion-folded triangle.
Hands-on time: 30 minutes or longer if decorating
Total time: 40 minutes
SUPPLIES
- 2 pieces of construction paper or card stock, 8 1/2 by 11 inches
- Scissors
- Ribbons or pipe cleaners
- Glue stick
- Hole punch
- Pencil
- Gems, sequins, stickers, markers (optional)