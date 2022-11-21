A Festival of the Bells at Grgich

Ythe Bells

Grgich Hills Estate is honored to be the host of the 1st Annual Festival of the Bells for Peace at their Napa Valley

winery on Dec 2 & 3rd. The festival is a fundraising event for Roots of Peace, a wonderful humanitarian

organization who are dedicated to the removal of landmines from regions impacted by war and the subsequent

replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions.

The festival also marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Ottawa Peace Treaty banning the use of

landmines that was signed by over 160 countries.

Grgich Hills Estate and other Napa Valley wineries have supported and promoted the work of Roots of Peace over

the past 25 years because as farmers we stand in solidarity with the global farming family and the dignity of their

work, as we care for our land and our communities. Our values are aligned with Roots of Peace’s values of Peace

through Agriculture.

December 2nd: (By invitation Only) This historic event will include a forum of dignitaries from nations who want

to support "Peace through Agriculture" as well as those that signed the Ottawa Treaty, with a reflection on how to

promote collaboration between countries and particularly how they can share learnings and best practices with

counties that have been impacted by war and are struggling to recover. The forum will be followed by a press

conference to give people an insight into the tremendous regenerative work that has been done throughout the

world to promote peace.

December 3rd: (Tickets can be purchased at grgich.com) On Saturday we will host a beautiful family celebration

for peace to usher in the holiday season. It will feature activities for children and adults, foods inspired by some

of the attending countries and performances by both performing and visual artist from the US and abroad, tree

lightings and of course fabulous wine.

Visit us at www.grgich.com to purchase your tickets. Please reach out to marketing@grgich.com with any

additional questions or if you have interest in joining our press conference on December 2nd.