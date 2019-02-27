Fiesta Mexicana celebrates Mexico’s vibrant folk music and dance traditions in a show on Saturday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
It features Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno, accompanied by the Oakland-based band, Mariachi Colima de Javier Magallon.
Founded in 1967 by Moreno, the Ballet Folklorico Mexicano has achieved recognition both in the United States and in Mexico. In 1980, the Mexican consulate in San Francisco named the company the official ambassador for ongoing cultural activities with Mexico. It has held that distinction for more than 20 years during which time it regularly conducts tours across Mexico.
Drawing on the artistic variety of Mexico's different regions, the Ballet Folklorico Mexicano has a diverse repertoire, ranging from traditional dances to contemporary choreography. In this way, the indigenous rhythms of Tarascan Indian dances from central Mexico contrast with more contemporary courtship dances from that region. Similarly, the African influences that characterize dances from the Gulf of Mexico are juxtaposed by the Mexican polkas that mark the influence of Europeans from the north.
Mariachi Colima has accompanied many Mexican singers, including Lucha Villa, Valente Pastor, Rosenda Bernal, Aida Cuevas, Lucero, and Pedro Fernandez. In 1994, in support of Mexico's national soccer team, Mariachi Colima was chosen to perform in the qualifying games for the 1994 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament held at the Oakland Coliseum. That year, the city of San Francisco invited these accomplished troubadours to welcome former president George Bush.
Ticket prices are $30 and $45. To purchase tickets go to www.lincolntheater.org or call the box office at 707-944-9900.