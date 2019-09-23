The end of the journey was the “Stone Edge Farm Kitchen Larder Cookbook” (Rizzoli, 2019). First, we visited the farm that had inspired it.
Colby Eierman, once the head gardener at Copia in Napa, led a tour through the gardens of this secluded Sonoma farm, through row after row of vegetables, rich with late summer produce: vines hung with thousands of tomatoes, all kinds of peppers, beans, and strange unknown herbs. Past bee hives, apple, quince and fig trees and ancient oaks. And grapes.
Eierman and his team have have created this 16-acre garden of wonders for owners Mac and Leslie McQuown. At the root of it, so to speak, is the powerful environmental ethos of Mac McQuown, who grew up on a farm in Illinois. The farm collects enough solar power to create hydrogen that powers the entire off-the-grid property. It’s carbon impact is negative.
Central to Stone Edge operating philosophy is: nothing is wasted.
Eierman transports his crates of produce to our next stop on the tour: Edge, the farm and winery’s culinary home in downtown Sonoma. First established for Stone Edge wine club members, Edge has recently opened to the public for Thursday night tasting dinners and other special events.
“As the frequency and size of winery events grew, the garage kitchen and our dining room in a converted shed, while charming, were not ideal,” culinary director John McReynolds explained.
The McQuowns found a restaurant for sale in Sonoma. Leslie McQuown, a designer, directed two years of renovations that resulted in a sleek, artsy, edgy interior inside a Victorian house.
Here is where we saw the larder that preserves Eierman’s Stone Edge bounty. Shelves are lined with jars and bottles: spices, nuts, vinegars and oils, and dried fruits, mushrooms and peppers. There is even acorn powder; McReynolds, who has cooked around the world and was a co-owner and founding chef of Cafe La Haye in Sonoma, said they use acorns “as the Miwok people did in Sonoma for generations.”
We sat down to a lunch, prepared by the Edge team, led by McRenolds, which includes chefs Mike Emanuel and Fiorella Butron, as well as Larry Nadeau, front of the house director of dining and special events.
Edge’s executive chef Fiorella Butron, a private chef from Peru, channels her Peruvian, Palestinian and Genoese ancestors, “deep into every aspect of food and wine,” McReynolds says. “Fiorella describes herself as bruja or ‘witch’ — the good kind. She brews healing elixirs and tinctures and is the mistress of ferments.”
Emanuel worked at Chez Panisse in Berkeley before becoming a private chef. He contributed the recipes for Eierman’s well-received book, “Fruit Trees in Small Places,” which is how he came to McReynolds’ attention. It was Emanuel’s “inventive recipes for quince paste, peach leaf wine and pears poached in red wine,” McReynolds notes.
Nadeau’s goal is “a sanctuary of calm,” he says. “All of us who work here have the single vision of serving our guests the best from our farm and vineyards in a relaxed and unhurried atmosphere...Imagine a restaurant that grows its own grapes and makes its own wine, farms its own vegetables, presses its own olive oil and bakes its own bread. That’s Edge.”
On this day, we ate Scallop Tiradito, a seared scallop with Meyer lemon tiger’s milk, grapefuit and fermented sunchokes; Stonefruit Salad with black garlic, pecans and charred onion; Wild Greens Ravioli with squab and tomato confit; and a three-part pineapple dessert, with granita, helado de queso (a Peruvian-inspired ice cream) and caramelized pineapple. OK, the pineapple may have come from Hawaii, but nearly all the rest of the ingredients had been delivered by Eierman.
And possibly the most sublime part was the sourdough bread, which McReynolds makes, and is served with olive oil and butter and a house-made dukkah, a spice blend that gets its Edge touch from wild fennel pollen.
And wine! Stone Edge makes three wines: a Sauvignon Blanc, a Cabernet Sauvignon and Surround, a Bordeaux blend. Grapes are sourced from Stone Edge on the valley floor, and their Mount Pisgah and Silver Clouds vineyards on the western slope of the Mayacamus Mountains.
Finally, we saw copies of the “Stone Edge Farm Kitchen Larder Cookbook,” written by McReynolds, Butron and Emanuel.
The book is a delight for several reasons and not just that it contained the recipes we had just eaten. The beauty of the design and lush photographs capture the feeling of a stroll through summer gardens, but underlying it is an elegant simplicity. It’s divided into sections based on the seasonal produce that thrives in Sonoma and Napa: citrus, herbs, garlic, potatoes, tomatoes and peppers, figs and quinces, olives, and, yes, grapes.
Here are ideas for what to do with the freshest bounty and then how to preserve the rest of it. Meyer lemon marmalade and preserved lemons as well as citrus risotto. Garlic Oil and Garlic Confit and Garlic and Onion Jam as well as Chicken Cooked Under a Brick with Garlic and Herbs. Butron shares her method for preserving Lacto-Fermented Olives while McReynolds contributes a Chocolate and Olive Oil mousse recipe.
Possibly the most intriguing is the section on grapes. “Because Stone Edge Farm is a winery, I have been asked if wine is a larder item, “ McReynolds writes. “It certainly is. Fermentation of grapes began at the dawn of human civilization and has been a continuous part of culture anywhere wine grapes grow.”
At Edge, he adds, they serve winemaker Jeff Baker’s wines, but “the entire grapevine is put to use.” Vines that are uprooted to be replaced are used in grilling; and grape leaves “create a wonderful protective package to keep things moist during grilling and roasting and impart a slightly sour tangines. Ripe grapes of any kind — table, wine, cooked or raw — give a dish an intense burst of flavor and texture.
The cookbook includes the authors’ methods for making verjus, “green juice” made from unripe clusters that has a soft acidity and works like lemon juice or vinegar, “but pairs beautifully with wine,” McReynolds notes. They also explain how to dry grapes in the oven, which keeps them “more like grapes than raisins” and how to make saba, , the intensely flavored molasses from cooked grape must, which “adds acidity and a grapey sweetness to many of our dishes.” They use it in a dish of Duck Legs with Saba, Grapes and Polenta.
“Before Mike and Fiorella came on board, I was content to preserve lemons, dehydrate vegetables, cure olive, make fresh herb oils and ferment wine vinegars,” “ McReynolds writes in the preface. “Fiorella shared her knowledge of making fruit vinegars from quince and citrus, and Mike taught me the classic method of turning tomatoes into a highly concentrated conserva. I learned from both of them the fundamentals of fermentation. Together, we continue to explore and expand the boundaries of what is possible in the kitchen larder.”
Dining at Edge
Diners can have a taste of the “Stone Edge Farm Kitchen Larder Cookbook” on Thursday evenings when the culinary team prepares a three-course menu, which changes weekly, using ingredients Eierman has delivered from the farm, served with Stone Edge wines.
The menu for Oct. 3 includes: King salmon salad with fennel, fennel pollen, salmon roe, and lavash crackers with Stone Edge Farm Sauvignon Blanc; Liberty duck with hazelnut romesco, toasted peppercorn, Anna potatoes with Stone Edge Farm Surround Bordeaux blend and Stone Edge Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, and an apple and huckleberry tart with almond frangipane and horchata ice cream.
The price is $150 per person, including tax and gratuity.
Edge is also open by reservation for food and wine tastings, beginning on Sept. 25. These 90-minute tastings are available to the public at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturday, by reservation.
Fiorella Burton’s fall menu includes oyster with cauliflower puree, apple and verjus with 2017 Stone Edge Farm Sauvignon Blanc; a Swiss chard and pork dumpling, caramelized leek and mushroom broth with 2010 and 2015 Stone Edge Farm, Surround, Red Bordeaux Blend; and Liberty duck with preserved tomato and pepper romesco and potato, served with 2014 Stone Edge Farm Cabernet Sauvignon.
The cost is $125 for Collectors Cellar members and $150 for guests.
Edge is at 139 East Napa St., Sonoma. For reservations, email Larry@stoneedgefarm.com.
Fresh Fig Tart with Rosemary-Cornmeal Crust and Honey-Blackberry Glaze
“Stone Edge Farm Kitchen Larder Cookbook” Rizzoli, 2019
By John McReynolds, Mike Emanuel, and Fiorella Butron
Serves 6–8.
“This rustic tart celebrates the different fig varieties that ripen in our Mediterranean climate at summer’s end. The fruit is layered onto a pillow of barely sweetened mascarpone set into a crisp sweet-and-savory rosemary crust. It’s a stunning dessert that makes a memorable ending to a harvest feast.” —Mike Emanuel
Rosemary-Cornmeal Crust
1 cup/125 g plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons fine-grind yellow cornmeal
1/2 cup/125 g unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/3 cup/65 g organic sugar
1/4 teaspoon artisanal sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 large egg yolk
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves
Nonstick cooking spray for the pan
Honey-Blackberry Glaze
2 tablespoons honey
8 blackberries
Fig-Mascarpone Filling
3/4 cup/185 g mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
1/4 cup/60 g crème fraîche
2 tablespoons organic sugar
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of artisanal sea salt
1 lb/500 g ripe figs, stemmed and halved lengthwise
To make the crust, stir together the flour and cornmeal in a bowl. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, sugar, salt, and vanilla and beat together on medium speed for about 30 seconds. Stop the machine and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Beat for 30 seconds longer, then stop the machine, add the egg yolk and rosemary, and beat briefly on medium speed just until incorporated. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides again.
Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until all the flour mixture is moistened and the dough starts to look like crumble topping, about 15 seconds. The dough should hold together when a nugget of it is squeezed.
Use cooking spray to lightly coat a 9-inch/23-cm tart pan with a removable bottom. With lightly floured hands, press the dough evenly into the pan, applying extra pressure where the sides meet the bottom. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before baking.
Preheat the oven to 350-degrees Fahrenheit/180 degrees Celsius. Bake the tart shell until deep golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack. Carefully remove the tart shell from the pan and place it on a cake stand or serving plate.
To make the glaze, combine the honey and blackberries in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer, stirring and gently smashing the berries with a wooden spoon, until the berries have broken down and the syrupy mixture has thickened somewhat, about 5 minutes. Pour the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve into a small heatproof bowl, pushing on the berry solids with the back of the spoon. Let the glaze cool completely.
To make the filling, combine the mascarpone, crème fraîche, sugar, lemon zest, vanilla, and salt in a bowl and stir with a wooden spoon until smooth. Gently spread the mascarpone evenly in the cooled tart shell and arrange the figs decoratively on top, cut sides up. Brush the figs with the syrup.
The tart can be prepared up to 3 hours before serving and stored uncovered at room temperature. Cut into wedges to serve.