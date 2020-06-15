A grill spread for summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

We’re all getting our grills going, ready to cook outside and enjoy the coming of summer. Everything always sounds so good that I sometimes have a hard time deciding what to choose for the grill, and wind up cooking several different items.

I’ve often found this to be true when visiting with friends in France, which is where I probably got the impulse. There, grillades are frequently a combination of spicy Merguez sausage, another, less spicy sausage, brochettes, and maybe pork chops as well.

The grillades are served with plenty of side dishes, like couscous salad, tomato and rice salad, caponata, and potato salad.

Merguez sausage is generally available at Fatted Calf in Napa, but any variety of sausages could be used. I like to cut the sausages in several pieces so everyone gets some of each kind.

The grillades would be preceded by simple hors d’oeuvres like tapenade toasts, smoked fish paté, olives and salty nuts, and potato chips, accompanied by pastis and rosé wine. A good beginning to a festive meal. For the finish? A seasonal fruit dessert, like cherry or apricot clafoutis.

Smoked Trout Paté