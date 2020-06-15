A grill spread for summer

We’re all getting our grills going, ready to cook outside and enjoy the coming of summer. Everything always sounds so good that I sometimes have a hard time deciding what to choose for the grill, and wind up cooking several different items.
I’ve often found this to be true when visiting with friends in France, which is where I probably got the impulse. There, grillades are frequently a combination of spicy Merguez sausage, another, less spicy sausage, brochettes, and maybe pork chops as well.
The grillades are served with plenty of side dishes, like couscous salad, tomato and rice salad, caponata, and potato salad.
Merguez sausage is generally available at Fatted Calf in Napa, but any variety of sausages could be used. I like to cut the sausages in several pieces so everyone gets some of each kind.
The grillades would be preceded by simple hors d’oeuvres like tapenade toasts, smoked fish paté, olives and salty nuts, and potato chips, accompanied by pastis and rosé wine. A good beginning to a festive meal. For the finish? A seasonal fruit dessert, like cherry or apricot clafoutis.
Smoked Trout Paté
Smoked salmon could be used instead of the trout, as could minced cooked shrimp or other shellfish.
4 ounces smoked trout
6 tablespoons crème fraîche
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon leaves plus extra for garnish
1/2 teaspoon minced lemon zest
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Break the trout into pieces and put them in a bowl with the remaining ingredients and mash together with a fork to blend until a thick paste forms. Add more crème fraiche if desired.
Pack the paté into a crock or bowl and garnish with a sprig of tarragon or a sprinkling of minced tarragon leaves.
Makes about 1 cup
Adapted from La Vie Rustic – Cooking and Living in the French Style by Georgeanne Brennan, Weldon-Owen
Lamb and Eggplant Skewers
This easy recipe can be increased to serve as many people as you like. I usually assume 2 skewers per person.
2 medium globe eggplant or 4 long eggplants, cut into ½-inch thick cubes
2 pounds boneless leg of lamb shoulder or substitute beef rib-eye, cut into 1 to 1 ½ inch cubes
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup minced onion
2 dried bay leaves
11/2 teaspoons sea salt
11/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
12 metal or wooden skewers, soaked in water if wooden
Grapeseed or canola oil for the grill
In a bowl, combine the eggplant cubes and the meat with the olive oil, garlic and onion and bay leaves, and sprinkle with the salt, pepper, and paprika. Turn several times and set aside to marinate for about 20 minutes.
Onto a skewer, slide a cube of eggplant, then a cube of meat. Continue until you have five meat cubes. Repeat the process with the other skewers. Build a wood or charcoal fire in a barbecue or preheat a gas grill. Rub the grill rack with grapeseed oil. When the grill is hot, place the skewers on the grill and cook until browning can be seen along the sides of the eggplant and meat, about 5 minutes. Turn and grill the other side. Push the meat with your finger. When it offers little or no resistance, about 5 more minutes, remove the skewers.
Serve immediately. Makes 12 skewers, serves 6
Adapted from La Vie Rustic – Cooking and Living in the French Style by Georgeanne Brennan, Weldon-Owen
Rice, Tomato, and Olive Salad
Cook the rice the day before serving, as it needs to be at room temperature when making the salad. The olives give their deep flavor to the otherwise bland rice and the tomatoes give texture and acidity. Other ingredients could be added, too, such as chopped sweet peppers, and basil could be used instead of parsley
3 cups cooked long-grain white rice at room temperature
1 large tomato or 2 medium, chopped
1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup minced red onion
25 tart green olives or oil-cured black olives, pitted and chopped
1/2 cup minced fresh parsley.
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Turn gently with a wood spoon until well mixed. Taste for seasoning and adjust as desired.
Serves 6
Cherry Clafoutis
Clafoutis, a custard-like pudding thick with locally grown, tart, dark cherries, originated in Limousin, in the center of France. However, the delectable dish has been taken up all over France, and not only are different varieties of cherries used, different fruits are also. Historically, the cherries are left unpitted, so be sure to warn your guests if you stick to tradition.
1 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter
1 cup milk
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
2/3 cup all-purpose flour, sifted
3 eggs
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups cherries, pitted or unpitted (see note above)
1 tablespoon confectioner's sugar
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees.
Butter a 9- to 10-inch round baking dish, 1 ½ to 2 inches deep and set aside. Combine the milk, cream, flour, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt in a mixing bowl and beat until the mixture is frothy, about 5 minutes.
Pour enough of the batter into the prepared baking dish to cover the bottom with a layer about 1/4-inch deep. Put the dish in the preheated oven for 2 minutes, and then remove it. Cover the surface with a single layer of the cherries and pour over them the remaining batter. Bake the clafoutis until it is puffed and brown and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 to 35 minutes.
Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar just before serving. Serve warm. Serves 6 to 8.
Georgeanne Brennan is an award-winning food journalist who lives in Winters, Calif., and the south of France. She frequently contributes to the Napa Valley Register. Read more about her on her website, georgeannebrennan.com
