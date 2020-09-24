A guide to California 2020 ballot measures

You've seen the ads. But you're not sure what any of these California ballot measures actually do.

Fear not! Here's a handy, simple guide to each of the 12 propositions on the California ballot for the November general election. From affirmative action to overturning the highly controversial gig worker bill (AB-5), there are plenty of significant measures California residents will be voting on this fall. This guide is broken into three categories: 1. The big ones that interest groups are dumping millions of advertising dollars into, 2. The criminal justice ones, and 3. The rest.

The big ones

California Proposition 16, restoring affirmative action, explained in 1 minute California Prop. 16, would legalize affirmative action in California, repealing Proposition 209, which passed in the mid-'90s. Watch as CalMat…

Proposition 16

What it does: Allows the state and its public universities to discriminate or grant preferential treatment based on race, sex, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting.

Major players for it: The University of California Board of Regents, Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, and various Black Lives Matter-related advocacy groups.

Major players against it: A number of Asian American groups and Republicans in the California state Assembly.