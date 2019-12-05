Santa Claus plans to attend a holiday open house at the Oakville Grocery from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Throughout the day, guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots toy drive.
For every donated toy, guests will receive a raffle ticket.
Festivities will include cookie decorating and Christmas ornament-making stations, appetizers, hot chocolate and hot apple cider for the little ones, and for mom and dad, a wine tasting of 1881 Napa and other wines carried at Oakville Grocery.
The celebration will conclude with a festive tree lighting at 5 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public and RSVPs are encouraged at customerservice@1881napa.com
Oakville Grocery is at 7856 St. Helena Highway.