It’s been the site of countless school gatherings, classroom lessons, graduations, the starts of childhood crushes and even one wedding.
The iconic Valley Oak tree at the back of Napa's Alta Heights Elementary School has stood longer than the school itself, but the tree’s life span is about to come to an end.
The tree is dying, said school principal Kirsten Gerhardt.
“Everybody loves the tree,” she said. “It’s the centerpiece for many of our celebrations.” However, “it was deemed a hazard” by the school district, Gerhardt said. “Student safety is our main concern.”
“This is a tree we’ve been monitoring actively for several years,” said Mike Pearson, executive director of facilities maintenance and operations at the Napa Valley Unified School District.
According to an arborist who studied the tree, it’s at 80 percent of its life expectancy. While the roots and truck appear to be in good health, “It’s the limbs that are the issue,” said Pearson.
The tree is about 51 feet tall with a canopy 90 to 95 feet in diameter. If it were to remain, the school district would have to create a secured area around the tree as large as 150 feet to prevent any falling branches from injuring anyone. That would take up almost the entire school field.
“It’s a tough one,” Pearson admitted. “It’s a majestic tree that’s been there forever.” The tree will be removed as soon as this winter break.