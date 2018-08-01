Tori Anna performs “A New Day: The Songs of Doris Day” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5 ,at Silo's in Napa. Tickets are $20-$25, and available at silosnapa.com.
Accompanied by Mike Greensill on piano, Anna creates cabaret-style "sentimental journey" through her favorite Doris Day songs, including "Secret Love," "Teacher's Pet" and the classic "Que Sera Sera."
Sunday’s show also marks the release of Anna’s debut CD, copies of which will be available for purchase.
Doors open and seating begins at 6 p.m., allowing guests to enjoy small plates, cocktails, craft beers and Napa Valley wines.
More information and tickets are available at silosnapa.com. Silo’s is at the Historic Napa Mill, 530 Main St., Napa.