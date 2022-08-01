A Night at the Dream Bowl: 1940s: Blue Note Napa Presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet for A Night at the Dream Bowl: 1940s on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Dream Bowl opened on the Napa/Vallejo Highway in 1941 and hosted the biggest bands of the era including Glen Miller, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Kellie, Mike and the band will perform the music that started romances, inspired servicemen and servicewomen, and brought people together in a fit of swing dancing. A special pre-show interview with Michael Amen, author of The Dream Bowl: Where Goodman, Ellington and The Grateful Dead Convene starts at 7:00pm, music starts at 7:30pm.

Doors open at 6:00 and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $15 - $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com. Due to the intimate size of the club, advance tickets are strongly recommended for this special evening of music and memories.

Kellie Fuller is one of those rare vocalists that cannot be locked into a single genre or decade, performing some of the most beloved songs and hidden gems spanning the early 1900’s through the 1970’s. Breaking through barriers, Kellie delivers wonderful surprises as she brings Jazz, Blues, R&B and The Great American Songbook to the stage with her own blend of humor, intimacy and energy.

Well known in his role as musical director to acclaimed vocalist Wesla Whitfield with whom he has recorded twenty albums, Mike Greensill has played for many venues and shows including Sedge Thomson’s weekly Public Radio West Coast Live, San Francisco’s The Rrazz Room and Society Café’, New York’s Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Room and more.

Noel Jewkes is one of the premier saxophone players in Northern California. He has worked in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 35 years, and has earned a distinguished reputation with lovers of Jazz music. Noel has recorded with John Hendricks, Wesla Whitfield, Mary Stallings, Paula West, Mike Greensill, Lavay Smith, Bill Bell, Mimi Fox, Graham Bruce, Bobbe Norris, Larry Dunlap, Larry Vuckovich, Pat Yankee and Jerry Hahn, as well as his own ensembles.

Carla Kaufman is a versatile freelance bassist who performs throughout the Bay Area and beyond. She stays active playing jazz and classical music gigs. She has performed in many of the local symphonies known as the “Freeway Philharmonic “ and with many local jazz legends including Mike Greensill and Wesla Whitfield, Jules Broussard, David Udolf, Ed Reed, Maria Mauldar, Clark Terry, Benny Watson, Calvin Keys, Noel Jewkes, Mark Levine, Denise Perrier and many more. She is happy to be returning to the Blue Note in Napa with Kellie Fuller.

Drummer Jack Dorsey has performed and recorded internationally with such diverse artists as Little Anthony, Macy Blackman, The Coasters, The Crests, Jose Feliciano, Bobby Freeman, Etta Jones, Ed Kelly, Buddy Miles, The Oakland Jazz Choir, Denise Perrier, Khalil Shaheed, Lavay Smith, and Jimmy Witherspoon. Dorsey has recorded numerous television theme scores, commercials and motion picture soundtracks for 20th Century Fox, Zoetrope, and Skywalker Ranch. He has performed drums & percussion for SF theatre productions including Gary Trudeau’s Rap Master Ronnie.

Blue Note Napa is located at 1030 Main St. on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House in historic downtown Napa, offering an intimate 180-seat jazz club and restaurant, where guests enjoy performances of world renowned and local Bay Area artists alike. Blue Note Napa offers a bar menu with wine country comfort, market-driven cuisine as well as an elegant wine and cocktail list.

For more information, please visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.