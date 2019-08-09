Recently in my weekly column, I introduced readers to the staff that actually produces the paper every day (I just direct things - they do the hard work).

I really want everyone out there to understand just how hard my people work - there's just 15 of them on the news side, and that's to produce three newspapers, two magazines and two websites.

You'll see a lot of other names in the paper, but most of those are freelancers, or come to us through various wire services. The 15 I mention in the column are the local news team that is really responsible for the newspapers and websites you see every day.

I am very proud of them, and I want you, as members, to know who it is that your money is going to support -- and who is working for you every day.

And, just for fun, here's a picture of a few of them hard at work in our Napa newsroom on Friday (you can see Kevin Courtney, Courtney Teague, Samie Hartley and a little bit of the top of Jennifer Huffman's head way over on the right).

Napa Valley Register newsroom

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

