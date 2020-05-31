A summer preview: 10 books to read in quarantine

No summer movie blockbusters this year. The lakefront is closed, and music festivals are canceled. Pools likely won’t open, either. Baseball? Who knows. So what’s left? Books.

Lots of people are buying them _ print sales are up nearly 10% over last year at this time, according to Publishers Weekly _ and a whole crop of promising new titles will keep readers busy well into fall. David Mitchell, Veronica Roth and, of course, Elin Hilderbrand all have books due out this summer, but you’ll likely find those easily enough on your own. Here’s a roundup _ Chicago-centric, and far from comprehensive _ to help plan your reading lists.

FICTION

“Pew” by Catherine Lacey

Catherine Lacey, author of “The Answers,” returns with her third novel and fifth book, this time an eerie tale centering on a person who’s found sleeping on a church pew. The person, whose race and gender are ambiguous, declines to speak and is nicknamed “Pew.” Set in the South _ Lacey grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi, and now lives in Chicago _ the novel considers notions of identity and trust as the town’s relationship with Pew evolves and erodes. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 224 pages, $26; July 21)

“Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey” by Kathleen Rooney