A taco truck owner in Santa Ana tries to keep the city's lonchera culture going

And he hasn’t laid off any staff. “They’ve been there for us in our good times,” he said. “Now it’s time for us to stand with them in the bad.”

Hernandez has had to clamp down on the culture he helped to create. There are no longer any chairs or milk crates for people to sit on. He shoos away customers who linger to eat, reminding them all orders are to-go. People can’t help themselves anymore to pickled onions, limes and squeeze bottles of salsas; workers now parcel them out, one bag or 2-ounce cup at a time.

Two telling trends are emerging among his customers, Hernandez said. More of them seem to be ordering tortas, which he attributes to their size and the fact they can be stretched out longer as a meal unlike, say, tacos.

And while business from non-Latinos remains roughly the same, his Latino clientele has dropped dramatically, a reflection of how the coronavirus has disproportionately affected the finances of Latinos across the United States.

“In this time, there’s a lot of our people with no money,” he said.

Hernandez fears the worst is yet to come.

“Difficult times are coming,” said Hernandez, as another customer pumped Purell onto their hands. “But I have faith in God that we’ll get through this. Because we’ll always need tacos.”