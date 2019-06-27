My taste of Budapest, Hungary, began when a friend and I boarded our Viking cruise ship docked on the Danube just a few blocks from the city’s famous Central Food Hall.
Once aboard we were greeted with a buffet lunch that included seasoned pork roast, carved to our choice, red cabbage, assorted Hungarian salads, Hungarian cheeses, and pastries.
For dinner that night, I continued the Hungarian theme, choosing the Hungarian charcuterie platter with pickles followed by chicken paprika and the notable Hungarian walnut torte, Dios Torta. A good beginning.
The next day, after a morning tour of the city with guides, my friend and I headed for lunch at the Borkonya Wine Kitchen, a 1-star Michelin restaurant in the heart of the city, near St. Stephen’s Basilica. The restaurant features locally sourced ingredients and modern dishes with Hungarian influences – and over 300 wines.
It was hard to choose, but in the end I opted for saddle of venison with crispy black pudding chips, onion jam and plum sauce. When I asked our server to suggest a white wine to pair with the dish, he brought a bottle of Hungarian Furmint and poured a taste for me. Richly aromatic yet dry, it paired perfectly with the venison dish, and turned out to be my favorite wine discovery of the trip.
After lunch we headed to the Central Food Hall, a vast building with three floors stocked top to bottom with fruit, vegetable, fresh and cured meats of every kind, breads, pastries, paprika, cheese, wine, housewares, and souvenirs, plus stands with steaming offerings of goulash, stuffed cabbage and the city’s favorite fried bread, Langos, topped with sour cream and garlic.
We brought back a selection of Hungarian cheeses and wines to sample in our stateroom and on deck, including a rosé produced not far from the city. Although the cruise would take me away from Budapest, up the Danube to Passau, Germany, I would return after leaving the ship, taking a train back to Hungary with the intent to discover more of the city’s food and history.
Some of Budapest’s restaurants are historic, like Café Astoria, Gundel, and the New York Café dating back more than 100 years, with opulent, late 19th century decor, and others are decidedly modern, like ES Bisztro and 0,75 Bistro. Hungarian wines are featured on every menu, and wine shops with helpful employees abound where you can discover Hungarian wines to suit your taste.
Once back in Budapest, I sought out Bortásagág, a recommended wine shop on the Buda side of the Danube River, seeking to learn more about Furmint. I was shown several different Furmints, which the shopkeeper explained varied in style, though all made from Hungary’s Furmint grape.
I had no idea what to choose, but I told him that I had recently been served the wine at Wine Kitchen and that was the style I was looking for. He smiled, and said, “Yes, we supply the restaurant. I can look it up and see which one you were served.” After a few taps on the computer keys, he told me it was Oremus Furmint Mandolas, and, at the very reasonable price of 11 Euros, I purchased a bottle.
At the same shop I bought another wine, Kadarka, made from the Kadarka grape, native to the Balkans, which we had been served at the Café Astoria.
The Café Astoria, with its dark wood paneling, soft lighting and passing trams reflected in the windows and mirrors, is one of those historic restaurants that makes you feel like you’re in pre-war Budapest.
The food was Hungarian, but with a modern uptake. Duck liver paté, a Hungarian favorite, was accompanied by lavender-challah and cardamom-raspberry chutney, and seared duck breast was served with cherry chutney. Pork tenderloin came with grilled blue cheese-polenta and homemade pickled vegetables, and the deep red Kadaka, with its rounded, deep flavor was just the right selection.
ES Bisztro, located in the Hotel Kempinski Corvinus, in a cozy, bright environment with an outdoor terrace, strikes just the right tone between down-home Hungarian, and contemporary flavors. Dishes I sampled ranged from Veal Tongue Stew with Bread Dumplings to Hungarian Veal Paprika with Potato Dumplings, but the Salad of Baby Spinach with Candied Rhubarb and Pistachio topped with smoked duck liver captured my heart.
Pickles of all kinds appeared on menus, as did goulash, and my suitcase came home loaded with hot paprika and sweet paprika to make authentic versions like the ones I had – spicy and complex.
Desserts featured chocolate in various forms, and sweet cheese and fruit strudels, fruit dumplings, and lemon tarts. I suspect as spring turns to summer, more and more strawberry and berry dishes will be the centerpiece desserts, which makes them easy to serve at home.
Salad of Baby Spinach with Candied Rhubarb and Pistachio
Adapted from the recipe of ES Bisztro
2 stalks fresh rhubarb
1/2 cup sugar plus 2 teaspoons
2 ½ to 3 cups baby spinach leaves
½ cup fresh mint leaves
¼ cup pistachios, roasted and coarsely ground
¼ tsp. Maldon salt
4 ounces smoked goose liver, lukewarm, sliced or substitute foie gras terrine or your choice of pâté
For the dressing
1 Tbsp. white balsamic vinegar
1 ½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 ½ Tbsp. walnut oil
¼ tsp. Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp. sea salt
½ tsp. honey
½ tsp. fresh lime juice
To make the dressing, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, walnut oil, mustard, salt, honey and lime juice in a large salad bowl. Set aside.
To make the rhubarb, preheat an oven to 375 degrees Fl.
In a saucepan, combine 2 cups of water with ½ cup sugar and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to medium, add the rhubarb slices and blanch for 3 minutes. Remove the rhubarb with a slotted spoon and place in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.
Place the sheet in the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Remove and place the sheet in the freezer for 10 minutes, or the refrigerator for 30 minutes to chill. Remove the rhubarb with a spatula and set aside.
Add the baby spinach, mint leaves, pistachios, salt, and rhubarb to the dressing in the salad bowl and turn several times. Divide the salad equally among four serving size salad bowls or plates. Top each with slices of the smoked duck breast, foie gras terrine or pâté.
Serves 4
Fresh Cherry Chutney
My version here of cherry chutney uses readily available sweet cherries, but should you have sour cherries available, they make an excellent version, with a little more honey added. Serve the chutney with duck breast, grilled pork, or as part of a cheese course.
1 pound fresh sweet cherries
1 Tbsp. grapeseed or canola oil
1/4 onion, finely chopped, about ¼ cup
1 stalk celery, finely chopped, about ¼ cup
1 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated, about 1 teaspoon
1 Tbsp. honey
¼ to ½ half tsp. sea salt
Pit the cherries by pushing on each with the back of a knife, then squeezing out the pit, or by using a cherry pitter. Set aside. You should have a little over 2 cups.
In a saucepan over medium high heat, warm the oil. When it is hot, add the onion and the celery. Sauté, stirring, until the onion is nearly translucent, about 2 minutes. Add all but about ¼ cup of the cherries, the vinegar and ginger. Reduce the heat to medium, and continue to cook, stirring, and pressing the cherries with the back of a wooden spoon until slightly thickened, 4 to 5 minutes.
Stir in the honey and ¼ teaspoon of the salt and continue to cook, stirring until the mixture has thickened, and the onions, celery and cherries have somewhat dissolved, 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool slightly, then taste, adding more salt if desired. Set aside until ready to use. Cut the remaining cherries in half and set aside.
When ready to use, reheat the chutney over low heat, stirring. Add the remaining cherries, stirring them in.
Chicken Paprika
I made this very simple chicken dish when I returned home from my trip to Budapest, using Hungarian sweet paprika. What an amazing flavor! Do try to use Hungarian paprika – it is available at specialty shops and on-line. Traditionally the dish is served with short, Hungarian spaetzle, but I used egg noodles.
3 pounds chicken thighs or a mix of thighs and drumsticks, skin-on, bone-in
1 ½ tsp. sea salt
2 Tbsp. lard or 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon safflower oil
1 cup finely chopped onions
1 tsp. finely chopped garlic
3-4 Tbsp. Hungarian sweet paprika
1 ½ cups duck broth, chicken stock, homemade or canned low sodium
2 Tbsp. flour
1 ½ cups sour cream
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley for garnish (optional)
Season the chicken well with the salt. In a heavy-bottomed skillet or casserole, heat the lard or butter and oil over medium high heat. When it is hot, add several pieces of chicken, skin side down. They should not be crowded. Fry, turning several times, until well-browned. Remove to a bowl and continue until all the chicken is cooked.
Pour off all but about 1 tablespoon of the fat. To the same pan, add the onions and sauté until soft, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and stir several times. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the paprika until the onions and garlic are well-coated. Return the pot to the heat and slowly pour in the chicken stock, stirring and scraping up any clinging bits. Return the chicken and its collected juices to the pot, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. After about 15 minutes, turn the chicken, replace the lid and continue to simmer until the chicken is cooked through, another 10 to 15 minutes.
When the chicken is done, remove it to a platter and set aside.
Put the sour cream in a bowl, then sprinkle with the flour, little by little, whisking it in to mix well. Whisk the mixture into the pot of sauce, continue to cook until the sauce has thickened and is smooth, about 8 minutes. Return the chicken and any collected juices to the pot and turn the chicken in the sauce several times, then cook, uncovered another 4 to 5 minutes to heat the chicken through.
Garnish with parsley if desired.
Serve hot with spaeztle, egg noodles, or boiled potatoes.
Serves 4- 6