A Taste of the Valley: California Dreamin'

My daughter was packing over the weekend for her first post-COVID trip abroad to her place of choice, Wales, and it was a study to see what she was attempting to put into a suitcase. She was working from a shopping list provided by her boyfriend, Douglas, of the most delicious things he had tasted in America which, the Brits being sensible people, don’t have, such as Zesty Cool Ranch Cheez-It and Mega Bites Sharp Cheddar Goldfish.

The mound of food -- and wine -- kept growing. "Are you going to pack any clothes?" I asked. Just wondering.

I should backtrack here: Ariel and Douglas had met in the kitchen of a dorm at the University of Aberystwyth where she was using the only frying pan to create a dish she and her brother, Sam, had favored as kids, which consists of macaroni and whatever else is around. They called it Macaroni Stuff. Douglas, a Scot working in Wales, was apparently enchanted, either by the concoction or the cook. He bought a plane ticket to visit California; but he made his reservation in November 2019 to travel in March 2020. And we all know what happened to the world next.

Finally, in March 2022, with the world reopened , he landed at San Francisco Airport. I suspected he might like California when, en route to Napa, he marveled, “This is the first time I’ve seen blue sky since September.”

But the food of America waiting to be discovered eclipsed even a cloud-free sky. During the world shutdown, they had exchanged Christmas boxes of local specialties, and he got off the plane, somehow having managed to board in Heathrow with three carry-on bags filled with things Ariel had liked: chocolate-covered digestive biscuits, shortbread, Welsh cakes, kippers, prawn-cocktail chips and even a jar of cockles.

He, in turn, had become fascinated with the boundless imagination represented by weird American snack foods. Laverbread, a Welsh specialty made from seaweed, is certainly inventive but really, how can it compare to Flamin’ Hot Doritos, S'Mores Pop Tarts or Blue Wave Takis?

As they spent the two weeks exploring Northern California, his list of wonders grew: pineapple burgers in San Francisco), pot roast in Yosemite, and — a home-cooked marvel -- roasted Brussels sprouts, which, he explained, in no way resembled the mushy, limp, boiled green things served at holidays in the UK.

Among the many things he found extraordinary, he explained, was the mind-boggling array of bottled salad dressings found in supermarkets. Sadly, apparently, the Brits' preference is "salad cream." Even more impressive was, however, the tendency of Napa folks to make their own vinaigrettes from local olive oil and amazing vinegars of Napastak.

From breakfast at Butter Cream Bakery to dinner at Bistro Don Giovanni, to wine-tasting at Raymond and Domaine Chandon, his most-often repeated phrase seemed to be: "I love California."

He even wanted to see Napa Valley's own castle,

And the day he had to, alas, depart, I came home to find the dining room table filled will all the wonderful foods he couldn't fit in his suitcase, owing, it's possible to the wine that had taken precedence: Girl Scout cookies, Ruffles with Ridges,