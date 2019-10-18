During the recent PG&E power shutdown, I had sort of a strange experience in the newsroom.
I felt superfluous.
All around me, my team of writers and reporters were cranking out stories, planning coverage, processing photos, posting updates on social media. The newsroom hummed with energy.
Meanwhile, I solved some administrative problems, worked on some pending special sections and generally hung around and looked supervisorial.
The truth is, the news team at the Register and its weeklies has gotten kind of good at this. Starting with the 2014 earthquake, we've experienced a steady series of disasters, and whether they involve earth, wind or fire, the outlines of how we respond are pretty much the same.
When disaster looms now, my people swing into action and do what they need to do without a whole lot of pushing from me.
In fact, the day before the shutdowns started, we had a brief planning meeting and I concluded by saying "We know how to do this - let's go out and do it."
And they did.
Our performance during the shutdown, and all the other disasters of recent years, is yet another reminder that it is the people on the front lines that make this news organization work.
If you missed it, here's my introduction to the 15 people who make the Register and the weeklies what they are, day in and day out.
One little housekeeping note: A gratifying number of you responded to my "Let's Talk" invitation of a few weeks ago. I heard from lots of people with thoughtful critiques and ideas, specific story ideas, and various problems.
A fair number wrote or called me to discuss problems with the delivery of the printed paper, which is fine, but does call for some explanation.
As editor, my humble little empire extends only to those 15 people who actually gather the news, edit the stories, and produce the pages and websites. I don't have any direct control over circulation (that's our publisher, my boss, Davis Taylor) or advertising (that's my colleague Norma Kostecka and her equally hard-working team).
I am always happy to be a point of contact for circulation or advertising issues - after all, I know who to talk to - but just remember that I can't directly solve problems in those areas. All I can do is connect you to the people who can.
But I'll always try to help where I can, so don't be afraid to call me if you're having difficulty finding the right person to talk to.
