Adriana Gutierrez: Napa native focuses on Spanish-speaking and underserved

The poor, the Spanish-speaking and the otherwise underserved deserve to live healthy lives and Napa native Adriana Gutierrez sees helping make that happen as her life’s calling.

The registered nurse plies her trade at Napa’s Ole Health, where she said she “provides education to our community – the Hispanic and the larger Napa communities -- which is important because it helps inform our patients about their health and things they can do to be healthier.”

Early personal experience helped Gutierrez define her life’s mission.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping others, and growing up I was fascinated by the healthcare field and I knew that I wanted to become a nurse,” she said. “I was aware of the lack of understanding at my parents’ doctors appointments, as many times they were not performed in their native language. I knew that I wanted to be that change and provide services to those who primarily speak Spanish so that they could be more involved in their health care.”

She said she also learned that language isn’t the only barrier to health care that community members encounter.

“Coming from a low-income family, I’m motivated to help those with limited access to health care,” she said. “It’s about increasing understanding in the Spanish-speaking community.”

Gutierrez was nominated by Yudith Correa and Olinda Plancarte, the director of nursing and a nurse supervisor, respectively, at Ole Health.

“Adriana Gutierrez, RN has dedicated herself to serving the most vulnerable members of our community,” the two wrote. “She’s been a nurse with OLE Health since 2017, where she provides high-quality, and most importantly, compassionate care to our patients.”

OLE Health is the only nonprofit health center in Napa County, offering fully bilingual services and treating everyone regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

“Adriana was born and raised in Napa, is first-generation Mexican American, and is fluent in Spanish,” the nomination stated, “Growing up, Adriana often served as a translator and advocate for her parents in many areas, including their healthcare. Adriana understands the challenges of navigating our medical system, especially for those whose first language isn’t English. This enables her to connect with her patients on a personal level and serve as a fierce advocate for them.”

Loved not just by her patients, but also by her colleagues, Gutierrez “knows how to make her patients smile even in the most challenging times. In fact, patients regularly ask for her by name. She is passionate about helping others understand their care and is a true partner in helping them develop realistic and relatable goals.”

There are challenges that come with the job, said Gutierrez, who, when not working, can usually be found studying and doing homework as she works to become a Family Nurse Practitioner, or with family or exercising.

“The hardest part (of the job) is probably working with those patients who will not have a positive outcome; for which all resources have been exhausted and there’s nothing else that can be done,” she said. “I take that home with me, and it’s hard.”

But the positives far outweigh the difficulties, she said.

“What I find most rewarding is all of the teaching that comes with the job. I am full of joy when I see all of the progress and accomplishments from my patients,” she said. “The relationships and trust that I have built over the years is unmatched.”

In the nomination, Correa and Plancarte wrote that the community will benefit from Gutierrez’s decision to advance in her career.

“Adriana recently made the decision to advance her training and education to become a family nurse practitioner, taking on this additional challenge amid the pandemic,” the statement reads. “She graduates later this year and will bring amazing insight to her practice, colleagues, and, most importantly, her patients. Thank you, Adriana, for your unwavering dedication to our patients and community. You are an inspiration.”