After COVID-19’s wipeout of public gatherings, carnival brings rides and games back to Napa

Other elements of the normal Town & Country Fair have been dropped or scaled back this year with the same goal of avoiding crowding and massing.

In place of the music concerts that are a mainstay of the fair, Helm & Sons has opted for a disc jockey spinning tunes from the Dreamland attraction, placed beside a lawn that has been covered with a fabric canopy to serve as an open-air dance floor. Other attractions like a nine-hole miniature golf course and a small walk-through dinosaur museum have been chosen to disperse guests more widely rather than bunch them together, Helm said.

The Expo has allowed this week’s event to host up to 5,000 people at a time each day, according to Helm. To woo visitors, the company is lowering ticket prices from past Napa fairs - $40 for adults and $30 for children — and shifting to a nearly all-inclusive model in which the cost of admission also covers all rides, although food and midway games are charged separately. (To minimize the handling of cash, tickets must be purchased in advance.)

Safety plans for the Portable Theme Park include sanitizing ride equipment, games, and other touch points before each day’s session and then every two hours, as well as providing a hand sanitizer station outside every ride and game, Helm said. No food or drink will be allowed on rides.